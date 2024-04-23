DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DBRG opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

