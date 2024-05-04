Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Gap Down to $115.70

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.70, but opened at $109.90. Tennant shares last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 30,448 shares trading hands.

Tennant Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.87 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,597 shares of company stock worth $1,953,293. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 1,272.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tennant by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

