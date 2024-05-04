Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $205,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average is $144.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

