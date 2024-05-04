First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $2,271,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.18. 874,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,289. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.14 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $544.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.66.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.94.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

