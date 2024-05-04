Swiss National Bank Sells 35,400 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Capital One Financial worth $156,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after buying an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 185,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after acquiring an additional 178,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,582,000 after acquiring an additional 149,739 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

