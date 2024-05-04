Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.76% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $116,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

IUSV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. 342,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,933. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

