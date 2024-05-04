Swiss National Bank Has $162.74 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $162,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,283. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.54 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

