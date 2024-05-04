The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Sherwin-Williams worth $238,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of SHW stock traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
