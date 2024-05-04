Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $36.45

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.45, but opened at $38.75. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 24,805,150 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

