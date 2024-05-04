Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Down to $15.04

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $12.75. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 550,975 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWP shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $212.68 million during the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.