CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48. CBRE Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.650 EPS.

CBRE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. 2,229,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,302. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

