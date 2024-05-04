Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Gap Down to $92.85

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.85, but opened at $88.00. Ingersoll Rand shares last traded at $86.17, with a volume of 1,673,530 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $301,890,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,637,000 after buying an additional 1,065,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,165,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,380,000 after acquiring an additional 886,697 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

