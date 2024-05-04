First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 185,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,703,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in MSCI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.04. The company had a trading volume of 822,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,583. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.42.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.53.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

