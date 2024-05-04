Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DFH traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,369. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at $609,837.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,837.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $849,344.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,323,180.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,812 shares of company stock worth $10,552,415. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DFH. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFH

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.