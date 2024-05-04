MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $124.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,630.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,715. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,499.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,534.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,790.36.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

