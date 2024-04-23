Analysts Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT at $16.88

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of AAOI opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $427.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 504,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $9,716,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $3,010,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

