SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IGSB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,192. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

