Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,991 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 51.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.20. The stock had a trading volume of 176,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,032. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $99.33 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.02 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CE

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.