Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $334,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 69,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

