4,722 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,399,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,808,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,902,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,556,000 after buying an additional 523,250 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,685,000 after purchasing an additional 578,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,884,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,369 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.87. 284,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,052. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

