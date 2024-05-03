Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.61. The company had a trading volume of 279,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.80. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.91 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.