600 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chemed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHE stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $558.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.34. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

