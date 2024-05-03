Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,318 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.3 %

WRB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. 549,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.