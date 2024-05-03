Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $323,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,950. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

