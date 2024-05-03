Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,910 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Allegion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.15. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

