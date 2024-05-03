Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $397,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,539,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.90. 1,059,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

