SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stake Lifted by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) by 1,496.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,459 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SKYX Platforms were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 71.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 37.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 79.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,254. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -2,726.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

