SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $97.64. The company had a trading volume of 447,308 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

