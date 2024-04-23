Velas Price Hits $0.0161 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Velas has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $41.56 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00058234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,582,066,243 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

