Sanmina (SANM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q2 guidance at $1.20-1.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

