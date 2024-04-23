Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,150.65 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $708.00 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,247.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,144.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

