Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 930.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 474,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 292,926 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

