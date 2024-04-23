General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60, RTT News reports. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors updated its FY24 guidance to 9.00-10.00 EPS.

NYSE GM opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

