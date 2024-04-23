Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.3742 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCI

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.