Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

REXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,940. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

