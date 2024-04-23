National Bankshares Trims Newmont (TSE:NGT) Target Price to C$69.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$51.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$39.96 and a 52 week high of C$68.15. The stock has a market cap of C$59.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.37 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.4813847 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.09%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

