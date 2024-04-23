Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of KRNT opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $749.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.89. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
