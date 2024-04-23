Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.03) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 265 ($3.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 240 ($2.96).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 189.18 ($2.34) on Friday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.80 ($2.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.22. The company has a market capitalization of £28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,962.96%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

