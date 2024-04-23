Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

