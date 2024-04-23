Monument Capital Management Trims Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 744.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 156,119 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $212,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.