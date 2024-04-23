First Bancorp (FBNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.00.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

