Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Mattel updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

