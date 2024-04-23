Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. 5,669,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,473,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

