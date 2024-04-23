Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $14.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,959. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $689.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

