Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $903,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Shares of NFLX traded up $24.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $578.86. 3,699,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,547. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

