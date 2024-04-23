iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,192. The company has a market cap of $435.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

