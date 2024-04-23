Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,571. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

