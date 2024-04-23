Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BDCZ traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4599 per share. This is a positive change from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

