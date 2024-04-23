IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Announces $0.11 Dividend

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DYFI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. 63,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79.

