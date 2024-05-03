Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Cut by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.28. 555,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,562. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

